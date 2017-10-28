PICTURES: Kentwell Hall’s School of Sorcery enchants youngsters

Enchanted youngsters have been honing their magic skills at the school of sorcery at Kentwell Hall this week.

Visitors have solved the Quest of the Firestones during the Hallowe’en event in Long Melford.

School of Sorcery and Magic at Kentwell Hall in Long Melord. Rune Master Grace Ludlam with Mona Hassan and Melissa Crispino (both 8)

Youngsters gathered clues from ogres and professors in the 15th century Moat House and gardens.

Other activities included creating mystical potions led by magic Professor Robert.

There was also wand making classes which involved decorating them with a range of materials.

Birds of prey, such as owls, were showcased in the Raven Class.

School of Sorcery and Magic at Kentwell Hall in Long Melord. Lauren McKenna with wand makers Eleanor Jenkins and Katy Salmon.

Youngsters joined in the magical horn beam circle which involved dancing in and out of a circle of trees.

“It’s very interactive,” said Alex Massey, marketing manager.

“It’s a magical experience.”

Visitors also took part in the broomstick challenge by navigating around an obstacle course.

School of Sorcery and Magic at Kentwell Hall in Long Melord. Young sorcerers.

Youngsters wore spooky costumes to the event which ranged from witches to vampires.

Characters such as Bertie the Ogre, stayed in role through out the event and spoke to visitors along their magical quest.

Visitors refuelled with ghoulish treats at the stableyard tearoom.

The spellbound event runs until Sunday.