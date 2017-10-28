PICTURES: Kentwell Hall’s School of Sorcery enchants youngsters

Enchanted youngsters have been honing their magic skills at the school of sorcery at Kentwell Hall this week.
Visitors have solved the Quest of the Firestones during the Hallowe’en event in Long Melford.
Youngsters gathered clues from ogres and professors in the 15th century Moat House and gardens.
Other activities included creating mystical potions led by magic Professor Robert.
There was also wand making classes which involved decorating them with a range of materials.
Birds of prey, such as owls, were showcased in the Raven Class.
Youngsters joined in the magical horn beam circle which involved dancing in and out of a circle of trees.
“It’s very interactive,” said Alex Massey, marketing manager.
“It’s a magical experience.”
Visitors also took part in the broomstick challenge by navigating around an obstacle course.
Youngsters wore spooky costumes to the event which ranged from witches to vampires.
Characters such as Bertie the Ogre, stayed in role through out the event and spoke to visitors along their magical quest.
Visitors refuelled with ghoulish treats at the stableyard tearoom.
The spellbound event runs until Sunday.
