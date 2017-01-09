New Music Generator Awards to move to the Cambridge Corn Exchange

Cambridge Live has announced that it is partnering with the New Music Generator (NMG) Awards, to bring the event to the Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Now in its fifth year and firmly established as an important event in the city’s music calendar, the awards are an initiative celebrating the achievements and potential of artists based in East Anglia and plays a key role in developing and encouraging young talent on their initial steps towards a career in music.

With nominations in 11 different categories from Best Breakthrough Artist to Best Folk, Roots or Country Artist, the competition attracts an array of original new music from young artists within a 50 mile radius of Cambridge.

Categories are judged by a panel of music industry professionals, with one decided by an audience vote. 2017’s event takes place on Friday, September 15.

Previous award winners have gone on to win artist development prizes, including slots at the Big Weekend and Secret Garden Party. Breakthrough Artist, Kelly Oliver’s song Rio was featured on BBC Television during the Summer Olympics and Best Folk, Roots or Country Artist winner, Mortal Tides is on the bill of Cambridge’s City Roots Festival in February.

The NMG Awards were devised by music promoter Tim Willett, the presenter of The New Music Generator which is broadcast on local radio station Cambridge 105.

He said: “When we began the NMG Awards four years ago it was hard to believe they could grow into an event that reaches out to the entire Cambridge music scene.

“I’m delighted to be taking the NMG Awards to the next level by partnering with Cambridge Live. 2017 will be our fifth anniversary and I can’t think of anywhere better to be celebrating reaching that landmark than at the prestigious Cambridge Corn Exchange.”

Welcoming the new partnership, Neil Jones, Cambridge Live’s Operations Director said: “Cambridge Live aims to support and nurture talent from the local music scene.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with the NMG Awards to provide an annual night in the city’s calendar, celebrating the rich and vibrant musical talent from across the region.”

The deadline for artists to submit themselves for a nomination is Wednesday, May 31. They do this by submitting a track for airplay on The New Music Generator radio show on Cambridge 105.

NMG details can be found at www.nmgawards.com.