Little Mix announce 2017 concert date at Newmarket Racecourse

Chart-topping superstars Little Mix will return t Newmarket Racecourse this year following their sold-out 2016 show.

The mutil-million album selling girl-group will be returning to the July Course on Friday June 23 2017.

Having sold-out their appearance at 2016’s Summer Saturday Live months ahead of the event, fans are advised to act quick to secure one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Little Mix will perform their signature hits, including ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Hair’ and ‘Wings’, alongside tracks from their new album ‘Glory Days’.

2016 was an incredible year for the band with another massive No.1 single ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, and their album ‘Glory Days’, shooting straight to No.1 on the Official Albums Chart.

The record has spent a total of four weeks in the peak position and is quickest selling album in the UK charts by a girl group since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001. It is also the longest-reigning girl group No.1 album of the millennium.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We are very excited to confirm Little Mix as our next Newmarket Nights act for 2017 and look forward to welcoming them back to Newmarket Racecourses this June.

“After a fantastic show last August, when performing to a sold out crowd, I have no doubt we will be in store for another brilliant performance whereby racegoers will be treated to an extensive set including some of their most popular chart topping hits.”

Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Wednesday, January 18, via http://www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 9am on Monday, January 16. Tickets are priced starting at £31 adult /£13 child (under 18). Please note child tickets are limited. All T&C’s are available on http://newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.