JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (September 16-23)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (September 16-23)

Friday, September 16

ALISON RAYNOR QUINTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Roots, funk and folk influences abound in this melodic modern jazz led by Alison Rayner (bass) with Steve Lodder (piano), Deirdre Cartwright (guitar), Diane McLoughlin (saxophone) and Buster Birch (drums).

Sunday, September 18

KEVIN FLANAGAN TRIO: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Celebrating the pianoless trios of Sonny Rollins, the US-born tenor player is joined by Rob Palmer (bass) and Russ Morgan (drums).

DEREK NASH QUARTET: (California Club, Ipswich, 8pm, £14. Details: www.ipswichjazzclub.co.uk) The award-winning funky saxophonist in straight-ahead mode in the company of Chris Ingham (piano), Geoff Gascoyne (bass) and George Double (drums).

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, September 19

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, September 22

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long-established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, September 23

KATE SHORTT: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) The unique Kate Shortt combines virtuosic cello and piano skills with comedy and acutely observed humorous songs in rap, opera and jazz styles, or whatever else takes her fancy.

FOR THE DIARY

Saturday, September 24

BARFORD STONEMAN QUINTET: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) These rising stars of jazz are a hard-swinging quintet comprising the cream of the UK’s young jazz talent including the winner of Young Jazz Musician 2016 Alex Ridout (trumpet) and local sax hero Harry Greene.

Sunday, September 25

JOANNA EDEN: JONI & ME: (The Apex, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of The Apex’s monthly Songbook Sunday brunchtime series, acclaimed songstress salutes her musical hero, the jazz-inflected Canadian songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Thursday, September 29

DEREK NASH QUARTET: (Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.disscornhall.co.uk) The inaugural gig of Diss Jazz Club, of a brand new jazz event in East Anglia, features the effervescent Derek Nash, saxophone star of Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.