JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (December 16-23)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this weej (December 16-23).

Friday, December 16

REBOP PLAYS MILES DAVIS: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £14. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Mighty repertory sextet trace the legendary trumpeter’s musical journey from the virtuosic frenzy of bebop to the mysterious, calming modality of Kind Of Blue, with Paul Higgs (trumpet), Colin Watling (tenor sax), Kevin Flanagan (alto sax), Chris Ingham (piano), Rev. Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

SARAH JANE MORRIS: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £20. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Acclaimed, blues-inflected singer who combines power and drama with sincerity and subtlety, with Michael Rosen (sax), Tony Remy (guitar), Tim Cransfield (piano) and Henry Thomas (bass).

Sunday, December 18

BRAZILIANCE!: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Effervescent samba, bossa nova and reggae sounds from Brazilian singer/guitarist Gione Antony with Myke Clifford (sax), Rob Palmer (bass) and Gary Leach (drums/percussion).

TENOR MADNESS: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) Old school saxophone double header featuring the energetic, exciting swing of Colin Watling and Kevin Flanagan with the Roger Odell Trio., plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, December 19

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES – A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: (The Apex, Bury, 7.30pm, £15. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Fronted by admired chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring the immaculate clarinet and sax of John Wilson Orchestra star Mark Crooks, expect seasonal swing plus a few surprises as this popular quintet return to the Apex for their annual visit, with Chris Ingham (piano), Arnie Somogyi (bass) and George Double (drums).

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session.

Wednesday December 21

GILAD ATZMON’S SPIRIT OF COLTRANE: (Colchester Arts Centre, 8pm, £14/£12. Details: www.colchesterartscentre.com) The whirlwind saxophonist grapples with the music of John Coltrane, with Gilad Atzmon (saxophones), Frank Harrison (piano), Yaron Stavi (bass) and Chris Higginbottom (drums).

Thursday, December 22

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill

Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, December 23

ALAN BARNES OCTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £20. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Master jazzman and raconteur Barnes narrates the Dickens classic, with musical scenes and characters played by an all-star eight-piece band featuring Bruce Adams (trumpet), Mark Nightingale (trombone), Robert Fowler (saxophone), Karen Sharp (saxophone), David Newton (piano), Simon Thorpe (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Tuesday, December 27

THE NJC ALL STARS: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) A Twixmas special, with Derek Cubitt (alto/clarinet), Martin Eaton (tenor/vocals), Phil Brooke (guitar), Ivars Galenieks (bass) and Brian McAllister (drums).

Thursday, January 12

CLOUDMAKERS TRIO + 2: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) New York attitude with Euro-jazz sensibility.

Thursday, January 19

THE JAZZ OF DUDLEY MOORE: (Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.disscornhall.co.uk) The 1960s compositions of beloved comic actor and musician.

Suday, January 22

BRIGITTE BERAHA: (The Athenaeum, Bury, 11.30am, £19/£11.50/£9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) The first of The Apex’s 2017 Sunday Songbook season at a new venue.