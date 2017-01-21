Janet Street Slaughter shake up The Hunter Club

After a hiatus for Christmas and New Year, Washing Machine returned to The Hunter Club, in Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday, January 14, with its first show of the year.

Headlining the night was a debut performance from Janet Street Slaughter, one of Bury’s newest bands. However, the group are no strangers to taking over The Hunter Club, as a majority of the band used to be in popular Bury group Voter Kernel.

Voter Kernel split late last year and four of the previous members have now gone on to form Janet Street Slaughter – described as ‘alternative punk carnage disco’.

The five-piece shook the room in costumes that included tutus, masks, wigs and more. The audience quickly got into the swing of things and jumped around enthusiastically for the newcomers.

Opening the night was another Washing Machine first, Blood Talk, a three-piece psychedelic dance-pop group featuring members of Fortunato, Suburban Minds and Huckleberry Harrison. Joe Bailey, of HardActors, also joined them onstage to perform in their newest single, With You.

Ipswich’s The Failure Men, Jack Rundell and Proximus also played, making it a night of very different performances, allowing each group to stand out in their own way.

Janet Street Slaughter have just released their debut album, The Cat Album. Featuring eight tracks including Band Breaker and Excuses Excuses, the mini-album has been made available on YouTube and Bandcamp, or alternatively you can physical copies from the band themselves at shows.

On January 28, Janet Street Slaughter will be playing the Portland Arms, in Cambridge, supporting the wonderful SuperGlu.

Also on the bill will be The Lost Volts and Matty and the Bullsharks, so it is bound to be a night to remember.