Duo’s new single is a real gem

Ethereal electronic two piece, AMETHYSTS, have just released new track, Stones, the follow up single to My Love, as championed by BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson.

The new track picks up where My Love left off, filled with intricate guitar riffs and walls of synthesisers to transport you to another world.

Made up of Simon Lucas-Hughes and Clarice Parrott, the band have only been performing together since the beginning of 2016 but have already racked up a large fan following, backed up by support from the likes of BBC Introducing in Suffolk, 6 Music and and Amazing Radio.

Their live show has taken them to such venues as Snape Maltings for BBC Introducing, Tooting Tram & Social in London, as well as a live session at the Hunter Club in Bury for Sounds Like The Music Blog.

Stones characteristically sums up AMETHYSTS. The dreamy synthesisers coupled with syncopated drums gives the band a chance to display their great attention to detail when it comes to production. Combining this with the smooth vocals of Clarice and soaring harmonies from Simon creates an intense sonic palette.

Vocally, there is a clear comparison to be made to Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, while sonically they’re reminiscent of such artists as Chet Faker.

Their schedule will only be getting busier from here on in, with plans for more gig, expanding their audience as they go.

Listen at www.soundcloud.com/weareamethysts or stream and download from Spotify or iTunes respectively.