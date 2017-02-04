Marlowe’s powerful drama set for the stage in Cambridge

Christopher Marlowe’s gripping drama of deceit and responsibility is brought vividly to life by Cambridge University’s Marlowe Society at Cambridge Arts Centre from February 8-11.

Returning after last year’s acclaimed hit Measure for Measure their tradition of producing excellent shows, between their studies, has been demonstrated through previous productions including Henry V and Doctor Faustus.

Son to an impressive father, husband to a passionate queen, King Edward II struggles to find his own voice amidst the clamour of stronger personalities in the English court.

Despite the disapproval of his nobles, he finds consolation in his relationship with the low-born Piers Gaveston, often choosing his pleasures with Gaveston over the responsibilities of his position.

When his queen and nobles unite against Gaveston, Edward must decide how far he is willing to go to assert his own will in the face of hostile resistance.

The Marlowe Society return to Cambridge Arts Theatre with their annual presentation of a classic play.

Cambridge University’s leading drama society has started the career of many great actors including Ian McKellen, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and Derek Jacobi.

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.