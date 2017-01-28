Kate Bush tribute act makes for an impressive alternative

With just two tours in 38 years, getting to see Kate Bush sing live is a bit of a challenge, so how about the next best thing, watching Cloudbusting perform at Haverhill Arts Centre on February 3.

The five-piece band, with vocals from Mandy Watson, are so fired up by their love of Kate’s music that they can’t wait to perform ‘The Music of Kate Bush.’

The show comprises of two hours of hits (Wuthering Heights, Babooshka, Wow, Running Up That Hill) and album classics performed against a stunning backdrop of 3D imagery.

Richly detailed arrangements and stunning visuals have proven to thousands of fans up and down the UK that Kate’s legacy is in safe hands.

And as a special treat, the band will be performing the whole of the ‘Hounds of Love’ album including the wonderful suite of songs ‘The Ninth Wave’.

Tickets are available from www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01440 714140.