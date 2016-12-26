Join a Boxing Day charity dog walk in Felixstowe

Dog walkers are being encouraged to burn off that Christmas excess by taking their hounds to a Boxing Day charity walk in Felixstowe.

The Boxing Day walk sets off at 11am in Sea Road and is in aid of The Retired Greyhound Trust, a national charity who find loving homes for greyhounds when their racing days are over.

The post-Christmas gathering is being organised by Avril Park, volunteer from the Suffolk Branch of the Retired Greyhound Trust (also known as Greyhound Homer) whose dog walks have raised thousands of pounds for homeless hounds over the years.

Avril said: “Our Boxing Day walk is always a popular one, we had 166 dogs join in the festive fun last year and we hope to top that number this time around!

“There’s something lovely about a brisk Boxing Day stroll and there’ll be plenty of tea and coffee, sausage rolls and other festive treats for hounds and humans alike.”

All breeds are welcome to the stroll which will help to make a difference to the lives of greyhounds spending Christmas without a home.

And for those dogs who will be spending Christmas in kennels, the team at RGT Suffolk will ensure they still have something to look forward to come Christmas morning

Avril added: “Each of our retired dogs will receive a Santa sack full of goodies, last year that included a new pair of pyjamas each and numerous treats, all donated by our generous owners and supporters. We couldn’t do it without them.”