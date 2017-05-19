JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly round-up (May 19-26)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (May 19-26)

Friday, May 19

THE WESTBROOK BLAKE: (St John’s Church, 8pm, £18-£21. Details: www.buryfestival.co.uk) Celebrated pianist/composer Mike Westbrook with his 1971 interpretation of William Blake’s poetry for choir and jazz combo.

PARTISANS: (Stoke By Nayland Hotel, 8pm, £16. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Twenty years on from their debut, this melange of mischievous stylistic mash-up and virtuosic synergy is still fabulous, with Phil Robson (guitar), Julian Seigal (sax), Thaddeus Kelly (bass) and Gene Calderazzo (drums).

Saturday, May 20

CLARE TEAL: (Apex, 7.30pm, £24. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Britain’s foremost swing singer salutes her favourite jazz divas in the company of her Mini Big Band.

Sunday, May 21

ANDREW BOWIE: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, May 22

ART THEMEN TRIO: (Apex Lounge, 1pm, £9. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) The saxophone legend returns to Bury for a lunchtime session with Chris Ingham (piano) and Arnie Somogyi (bass).

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey.

Wednesday, May 24

SARAH MOULE/SIMON WALLACE: SONGS FOR SCARLET WOMEN: (Apex Lounge, 1pm, £9. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Enchanting singer and pianist with a set of songs celebrating the Femme Fatale in all her feisty glory.

Thursday, May 25

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, May 26

DEREK NASH’S PICANTE: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £15. Details: www.headhunterslive .org) Explosive Latin Jazz Night with the irrepressible saxophone star of Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra leading the six-piece Picante, featuring the legendary King Salsa percussionist Robin Jones.

JONATHAN GEE TRIO: (Stoke By Nayland Hotel, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) One of the UK’s most reliably inventive and swinging pianists, with Ben Hazelton (bass) and Rod Youngs (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Saturday, May 27

JOANNA EDEN – EMBRACEABLE ELLA: (Southwold Arts Centre, 8pm, £14. Details: www.georgedouble.com) Acclaimed chanteuse and her salute to the the First Lady of Song.

Thursday, June 8

LANDERMASON: (St Lawrence Church, Little Waldingfield, 7.30pm, £10. Details: 01787 882897) Northumbrian based song-writing duo Fiona Lander (vocals, piano, whistles, saxophones, clarinet, recorder) and Paul Mason (guitar, vocals) have developed a unique sound combining traditional and contemporary folk with jazz.

Saturday, June 10

TIFFANY GORE & MYKE CLIFFORD TRIO: ROMANCING THE SUN: (St John’s Church, Bury St Edmunds, door 7pm, music 7.45, £10 adv/£12 door. Details: www.theatreroyal.org) An evening of summer jazz led by vocalist Tiffany Gore supported by the melodic and soulful saxophonist Myke Clifford with Ben Pringle (piano) and Louis Thorne (bass).