JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up fot the east (February 11-17)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (February 11-17).

Saturday, February 11

SARA DOWLING/TOMMASO STARACE: (Hadleigh Town Hall, 8pm, £14. Details: www.george double.com) Hadleigh Jazz Club kick off their 2017 season with a salute to the Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley album of 1962 featuring prodigiously gifted vocalist Sara Dowling and effervescent Italian alto saxophonist Tommaso Starace with Chris Ingham (piano), Arnie Somogyi (bass) and club proprietor George Double (drums).

Sunday, February 12

Mark Nightingale: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.Com) Widely regarded as one of europe’s finest trombonists, Mark Nightingale leads the Roger Odell Trio through a set of swinging standards and jazz classics, plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell.

Andrew Bowie (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, February 13

Jazz Jam: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, Free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Tuesday, February 14

Songs Of Love: (Maddermarket Bar, Norwich, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) Especially for Valentine’s Day, singer Stacey Collins shares some of the great romantic songs from the repertoire with Renato d’Aillo (alto sax), Simon Brown (piano), José Canha (bass) and Michael Mason (drums).

Thursday, February 16

Sole Bay Jazz Band: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) And Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, February 17

Joe Stilgoe: Songs On Film: (The Apex, 8pm, £20.50/£18.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Dazzling singer/pianist/entertainer with his own unique musical take on cinematic history.

Will Butterworth Quartet (Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Pianist/composer Butterworth performs an intriguing jazz suite inspired by Oscar Wilde’s story The Nightingale and the Rose, with Seb Pipe (alto sax), Nick Pini (bass) and Pete Ibbetson (drums).

FOR THE DIARY:

Sunday, February 19

Tammy Weis: The Music Of Julie London: (The Atheneaum, Bury, 11.30am, £10. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Canadian singer salutes the sultry-voiced songstress of Cry Me a River fame.

Friday, February 24

Brandon Allen Plays Gene Ammons: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Mighty Australian tenor saxophonist and the music of Chicagoan Saxophone Legend.