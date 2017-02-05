European folk duo team up for Wetherden gig

Belgian diatonic accordionist Anne Niepold and French hurdy-gurdy player Gregory Jolivet have joined forces for the first time for their show, Nautilus, which arrives at Wetherden Village Hall at 7.30pm on February 9.

Niepold is brash, adventurous and phenomenally skilled and takes the humble accordion in startling directions. Jolivet is one of the best hurdy-gurdy players in the world – funky, melodic, poly-rhythmic and effortlessly tuneful.

Expect great tunes inspired by their respective folk traditions and their own brilliantly crafted contemporary compositions designed to test these traditional instruments to the limit.

They’re both charming, charismatic and very funny too! Musical satisfaction is guaranteed.

For tickets (£10/£4 concessions) call 07887948853.