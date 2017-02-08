Celebrate the music of the Carpenters at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

This February 14 celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds as they welcome Voice of the Heart – Karen Carpenter - a show that celebrates the music of The Carpenters.

Featuring many of the classic Carpenters hits; Yesterday Once More, Goodbye To Love, Close To You and Only Yesterday, the show promises to delight its audience and lead them through a magical memory of the duo’s best loved music.

With superb vocals from Carole Gordon and outstanding talent from the brilliant Blue Jeans Band & Singers it will be a night to remember.

For tickets and further details please call 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.