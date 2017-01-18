See ‘The Nutcracker’ at Hadleigh Library

Hadleigh Library will be hosting a ‘Suffolk Libraries Presents’ screening of The Nutcracker on Wednesday, January 25.

A digitally recorded performance of New York City Ballet’s performance will be screened at 2pm.

In George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an on stage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets.

New York City Ballet’s famously extravagant staging features Balanchine’s choreography amidst awe-inspiring set pieces, ornate costumes and grand visual effects, like the one-tonne Christmas tree that grows to 12 metres.

Tickets are £7.50. For more information and to get your ticket, please visit or contact the library on 01473 823778.

Suffolk Libraries Presents is an Arts Council funded programme.