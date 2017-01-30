Alice in Wonderland gets the musical treatment at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

Known for their trademark energy and creativity, the brilliant Immersion Theatre present their most bonkers show to date as Alice in Wonderland plays at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds from February 12 to 13.

Follow Alice and the White Rabbit as they set off on a colourful, topsy-turvy adventure like no other and meet a host of outlandish characters including the troublesome twins, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, the notorious Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat and of course, the Mad-as-a-bat-Hatter!

Imagination runs wild and logic is abandoned in this fantastical, larger-than-life musical brimming with nonsensical fun and excitement for the entire family.

Immersion Theatre most recently visited the Theatre Royal with the hilarious The Wind in the Willows and epic drama Journey’s End.

Children and adults alike are invited to join in the hilarity of seeing this classic story brought vividly to life.

You’d be mad to miss it!

Children are also encouraged to come dressed as their favourite character and families then have the opportunity to meet and have their photos with the cast after the show.

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.