Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds hosts Secret Garden

The Spinning Wheel Theatre company are to perform The Secret Garden in Bury St Edmunds’ Abbey Gardens on June 9.

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s children’s story will be the debut outdoor performance for the touring theatre company.

The adaptation will be one of a trio of performances, with the others being at National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Newmarket (June 10) and Haverhill’s East Town Park (June 11)

The live shows are part of Spinning Wheel Theatre’s sixth annual professional tour which will take the family-friendly show to 18 rural and locations and small theatres across Suffolk and Norfolk.

This year’s run starts on May 26 at Wickhambrook Memorial Social Centre and finishes at the Tithe Barn in Bardwell.

They will also lead workshops based on the book in schools as well as creative sessions for 7-11 year olds at the John Peel Centre, Stowmarket, on May 28, at 3pm.

The Abbey Gardens show is at 7pm. Audiences can take their own chairs and picnics, doors open an hour before.

For venues and tickets, visit www.spinningwheeltheatre.com