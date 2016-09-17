The story of Sedaka and Greenfield comes to Haverhill

Packed with such hits as Breaking Up is Hard to Do, (Is this the way) to Amarillo and many more, Oh! Carol hits Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm.

It is the musical story of Neil Sedaka and his song writing partner Howie Greenfield.

The show charts their story from the early days when Greenfields’ mother heard a young Sedaka (who had won a scholarship to the famous Julliard School of Music) practicing piano and suggested he get together with her son Howard to write songs.

Together they were responsible for some of the most memorable smashes of the 50s and 60s, which were sung by Neil himself and other stars such as Connie Francis, Tony Christie and Tom Jones.

Damion Scarcella and Belinda Wollaston, backed by their band, bring you a two hour show full their songs and the stories behind them.

Tickets are £15 and available from www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01440 714140.