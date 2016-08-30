Suffolk Plant Heritage stages its Autumn fair at Helming Hall Gardens

Calling garden lovers everywhere as this year’s annual Autumn Plant Fair opens at Helmingham Hall Gardens on Sunday September 18.
Staged by Suffolk Plant Heritage between 10am and 4pm there is something for everyone with more than 40 nurseries selling plants, trees, shrubs and bulbs.
There is live music, local food and drink, expert advice, children’s acivities and garden tours with Lady Tollemache. Book these at the Helmingham Estate Office 01473 890799.
Entry is £7, children free.
