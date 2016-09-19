Elton John to play Ipswich Town Stadium

Superstar Elton John will play a concert at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road Stadium next summer.

An unmistakable name in the history of popular music, Elton John has done it all – and then some. From being awarded multiple Grammys and BRITs, and even an Oscar and a Tony Award, Elton has proven his universal acclaim. In addition to selling more than 250 million records worldwide, through his partnership with lyricist Tim Rice Elton wrote the music for the feature film and Broadway stage production of ‘The Lion King”.

Elton will be playing in Ipswich on Sunday June 17 2017, as part of his worldwide Wonderful Crazy Night Tour. Taking to the stage, Elton will perform songs from his latest studio album ‘Wonderful Crazy Night’, as well as his most-loved hits from his stellar career.

On having Elton coming to perform, Ian Milne, Managing Director of Ipswich Town FC said: “We are delighted here at Ipswich Town to be hosting one of the biggest entertainers in the world in Sir Elton John.

“I’m sure it will be a fantastic occasion for the thousands who will be at Portman Road on the night.”

Elton Last performed in Ipswich in June 2004.

Elton John has over 4,000 performances to his credit since launching his first tour in 1970. Having performed at several of the world’s most recognisable venues – including a pair of residencies at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Elton continues to be one of this country’s biggest pop-culture exports.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am Friday (September 23). Ticket available by calling the club on 03330050503.