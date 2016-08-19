Come fly with the Rat Pack iin Bury St Edmunds

Its fun all the way as the “Purveyors of Cool” swing into The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, August 25 with a sensational show featuring the greatest music of the 20th century.

Wonderful memories of three incredible performers - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior in a fabulous production that continues to be successful all over the world.

Now in their 15th year the show goes from strength to strength and its all totally live both musically and vocally.

The Rat Pack Orchestra are more than just great musicians as they are a show band who also join in the fun as do The Fabulous Vegas Showgirls who also add a touch of glamour to proceedings.

Every song is an absolute classic - Come Fly With Me, Under My Skin, Mr Bojangles, Lady Is A Tramp, That’s Amore, Mack The Knife plus many more of your favourites.

With an abundance of class and style they take you on a trip back in time to vintage Las Vegas hip with their timeless soiree that still remains the coolest party around.

For tickets please call the box office on 01284 758 000 or book online at www.theapex.co.uk

To see, hear and get more information about the Rat Pack, visit their website at www.ratpack.biz