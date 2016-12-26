Woolpit to stage Minor Counties clash

Woolpit Cricket Club will stage a Minor Counties match for the first time next season.

The club’s Rectory Lane ground has been chosen as the venue for Suffolk’s final Unicorns KO Trophy one-day group fixture, against Bedfordshire, on Sunday, May 21.

Suffolk County Cricket Association Secretary Toby Pound revealed the news at the county’s annual general meeting, held at Martlesham.

He said: “Congratulations to Woolpit for agreeing to host this fixture, a testament to their hard work over recent seasons in creating facilities suitable for Unicorns cricket.”

Ipswich School, which will host Suffolk’s other home fixture in next season’s competition, and Bury St Edmunds CC have been used as the county’s two one-day venues in recent years.

Due to the close proximity of Suffolk’s opening Unicorns Championship match of the season, against Buckinghamshire, starting on June 4, Bury St Edmunds CC were unable to stage both fixtures.

However, the Victory Ground will be used for the Unicorns East T20 Trophy on Sunday, June 26.

The ground was scheduled to be used for this inaugural competition last season, but torrential rain saw it abandoned without a ball being bowled, so organisers have agreed to try again there next season.

Pound added: “A big thank you also to Bury St Edmunds, Copdock and Ipswich School for hosting our home fixtures and producing such excellent venues which are a credit to Suffolk and much admired by visiting counties.”

SUFFOLK 2017 FIXTURES

All matches start at 11am unless otherwise stated

Friendly

April 16 v Essex 2nd XI, away, venue tbc

Unicorns KO Trophy

April 23 v Hertfordshire, Hertford CC

April 30 v Wiltshire, Ipswich School

May 7 v Buckinghamshire, Tring Park CC

May 21 v Bedfordshire, Woolpit CC

June 11 – Quarter-finals

July 9 – Semi-finals

August 23 – Final

Unicorns East T20 Trophy

June 26 at Bury St Edmunds CC

10am – Cambridgeshire v Suffolk

1.30pm – Bedfordshire v Norfolk

5pm – Winners play-off

Unicorns Championship

June 4, 5 & 6 v Buckinghamshire, Bury St Edmunds CC

June 18, 19 & 20 v Northumberland, South Northumberland CC

July 2, 3 & 4 v Hertfordshire, Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC

July 16, 17 & 18 v Norfolk, Horsford CC

July 30, 31 & August 1 v Cumberland, Ipswich School

August 13, 14 & 15 v Bedfordshire, Flitwick CC