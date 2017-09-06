Victory keeps Hadleigh in line for high placed finish

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Hadleigh (257-5) beat

Worlington (252-6) by five wickets

A superb unbeaten 127 by Brock Price and 72 from Josh Davey saw Hadleigh home with three overs to spare at Worlington.

In the home side’s innings Baugh was unbeaten on 115 as Worlington totalled a respectable 252-6 in their 50 overs.

Price proved the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets for 46.

Hadleigh lost early wickets cheaply before Price and Davey came together, and they took the visitors to within striking distance of victory before Davey departed.

Hadleigh travel to Witham on Saturday, where victory would boost their bid for a third-place finish.

Meanwhile, Halstead also have their sights set on a third-place finish in the division, and beat Haverhill by nine wickets at Star Stile at the weekend.

Haverhill, with 60 from Ruthven, reached 185-8. Josh Wells, Aaron Read and Chris Huntington each took two wickets.

Huntington followed up with an unbeaten 123. Neale Dakin went early, but Huntington and Mark Johnson (50no) saw Halstead home inside 33 overs.

Halstead visit mid-table Frinton II on Saturday.

And in Division Three, Long Melford also have third place in their sights, but suffered a heavy defeat at Exning. Joshua Arendse took three wickets for 26 as Exning reached 209-6, Catley 106no. Arendse then weighed in with 56, but Melford could only reach 126-9 in reply.

Melford are at home to Haverhill II on Saturday.

Also in Division Three, Hadleigh II and Halstead II are battling to avoid relegation.

Despite a battling unbeaten 66 from Steve Tampion, Hadleigh 150-7 suffered a five-wicket home defeat at the hands of Abberton, 154-5.

Halstead suffered a four-wicket defeat at Haverhill II, Mark Bloomfield top-scored with 22 as Halstead reached 131-9. Mark Harris took four wickets for 26 runs, but Haverhill lost just six wickets as they reached 132.

Finally, in Division Six, Long Melford II are in the bottom three. They went down to a narrow defeat by Braintree at the weekend.

Lawrence Hall took four wickets for 41 as Braintree were restricted to 198-8. Cameron Stace hit 82 as Melford fell 15 runs short at 183-8.

n On Sunday Bill Byford was unbeaten on 63 as Long Melford 212-4 beat East Berholt Academy 211-8 by six wickets.

Buster Tampion took four wickets for 10 runs as Hadleigh 113-6 (Callum Morrin 42) beat Milden 112.

Ed Clark hit 71 as Halstead 163-9 lost by five wickets to Copdock & OI 166-5.