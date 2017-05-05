Two wins from two as Long Melford keep up good start

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Long Melford 172-4 beat Brockley 169 by six wickets

Long Melford have enjoyed a strong start to the season, most recently beating Brockley at home to take them to the top of the league.

The Meetingfield side won the toss and skipper Jason Wade elected to bowl first.

Brockley made a steady start to their innings, openers’ Stuart Fisher and Alex McCaffrey put on 82 against the opening attack of James French and Phillip King.

The bowling partnership proved wicketless for Melford until the introduction of Bill Byford, who continued his good form by removing McCaffrey (37) in his first over.

Spinner Wade replaced French and also struck in his first over, by clean bowling Fisher (39).

Only Stuart Hill offered any resistance against the moving ball as Byford ripped through the middle order, finishing with 5-44 off his 15 overs.

Wade was left to finish the tail, returning figures of 5-34 off 13 overs, leaving Brockley all out for 169 in 45 overs.

Long Melford, looking for back to back wins, sent in Sam Blackman and Cameron Stace — but Brockley had other ideas.

Blackman was caught for a duck in the first over, bringing in Josh Arendse early.

The new partnership put on 52 before Arendse was caught behind (31). Stace (39) was also caught, bringing in Ben Barnbrook and Matt Hoadley.

Barnbrook was run out (32) but Hoadley continued to knock the ball about, hitting six fours and four sixes, in an unbeaten run of 55. Steve Hale helped, with 12 runs not out.

Long Melford won in the 41st over, winning by six wickets and claiming another 20 points.

They travel to Wivenhoe on Saturday (1pm).