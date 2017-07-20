Tom Westley gets England call-up

Mildenhall and Essex batsman Tom Westley is set to make his England Test debut during next week’s clash against South Africa at The Kia Oval.

The clamour for Westley’s inclusion has grown over recent weeks, with the right-hander scoring 478 runs in the County Championship for Essex this season at an average of 53.11.

And, with Gary Ballance sidelined by a broken finger suffered at Trent Bridge last time out, the selectors have now turned to the 28-year-old.

The ECB have confirmed he will bat at number three in what will be the 100th Test to be played at the south London venue, starting on July 27.

Westley, who hails from Weston Colville and attended school in Linton, first turned out for Mildenhall in 2011.

He has made one appearance for the club this season, scoring 33 runs in June’s four-wicket victory over Frinton-on-Sea.