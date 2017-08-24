Title-chasers are keeping their feet on the ground

Darren Batch says Sudbury are ‘not taking anything for granted’ as they look to move a step closer to the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League title this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

An eight-wicket win over Copdock & Old Ipswichian, coupled with surprise defeats for title rivals Swardeston and Great Witchingham, saw the Talbots open up a 21-point lead at the top of the table on Saturday.

Sudbury entertain Frinton-on-Sea (fourth) at Friars Street this Saturday (11am), with Batch seeking revenge after the Essex side handed them their first defeat of the season back in June.

“They beat us in the first round of matches and it was our first defeat,” he said. “We know they’re a good side and have some excellent players in their team, who can win the game on their day.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. We’ve still got four big games to go, starting with Frinton on Saturday.”

With four games to go, it is Sudbury who find themselves best positioned in this year’s Premier League title race.

After bowling Copdock all out for 157 on Saturday, courtesy of four run outs and two wickets each from Tom Huggins and Dustin Melton, Adam Mansfield’s unbeaten knock of 89 steered the Talbots to a comfortable eight-wicket victory against their Suffolk rivals.

Captain Huggins had fallen for a duck at the start of the innings, but Sudbury fought back and lost just one more wicket as they completed the run chase and moved 21 points clear at the summit.

“It wasn’t an ideal start to lose Tom so early,” Batch said. “But we’ve got faith in our batsmen and it was nice to prove that we’re not just reliant on Tom.

“We’ve got six or seven in the group who can score runs and put in match-winning performances.”

Billy Moulton-Day is likely to miss Saturday’s game with Frinton due to a hamstring injury.