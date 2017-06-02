Talbots thrash rivals Bury to keep up winning start

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bury St Edmunds (89)

lost to Sudbury (270-4)

by 181 runs

Sudbury kept up their perfect start to the season with a 181-run derby victory at Bury St Edmunds to make it six wins from their opening six games.

The Talbots made the short trip up the A134 to the Victory Ground to take on bottom- of-the-table Bury on Saturday, and were expected to dominate their Suffolk neighbours.

A dramatic thunderstorm just before the scheduled toss meant that the start time was pushed back by just under an hour.

Bury won the delayed toss and asked Sudbury to bat first, the hosts hoping to make use of any assistance in the pitch early on.

Sudbury openers Adam Mansfield and Tom Huggins started positively, putting pressure on the Bury bowlers by not allowing them any margin for error.

The visiting openers struck boundaries on both sides of the wicket, with Mansfield smashing three fours on his way to taking 14 runs from West Indian overseas Daron Cruickshank’s first over.

Mansfield enjoyed the lion’s share of the strike during the 95-run partnership he shared with Huggins and reached his half century from just 60 balls.

Huggins (37) was the first Sudbury batsman to be dismissed when Josh Cantrell deceived him in the flight and James Sturgeon completed the stumping.

Three overs later Mansfield fell for 62, again a victim of Cantrell, to leave Sudbury on 104-2.

Captain Darren Batch and Ben Parker shared a 47-run partnership, with the latter playing the role of aggressor, contributing 34 runs before he was caught and bowled by Cruickshank.

Ben Reece picked up where Parker left off, hitting boundaries with regularity and putting pressure on all of the Bury bowlers.

The pair accelerated the run rate to push the Sudbury total up to 270-4, with Reece (52) bowled from the penultimate ball and Batch remaining unbeaten on 73.

Sudbury got off to the perfect start in the second innings when Jonny Gallagher found the outside edge of Luke Du Plooy, with Mansfield completing a regulation catch.

It then became 2-2 four overs later when Dominic Manthorpe was trapped lbw by Gallagher.

Cruickshank came in and struck two quick boundaries before James Poulson found his edge to give Mansfield his second catch of the day.

Huggins brought himself into the attack and was rewarded when Sean Cooper was adjudged lbw to leave Bury floundering on 34-4, before Kenny Moulton-Day held a one-handed catch at short leg to dismiss Bury captain Sean Park, off the bowling of Dustin Melton, who later clean bowled Cantrell.

It was fitting that Gallagher would wrap up the match and his own five-wicket haul when Tom Robotham edged to second slip, putting the rubber stamp on a crushing 181-run win for the Talbots.

Sudbury sit clear at the top ahead of hosting Copdock and OI on Saturday (11am).