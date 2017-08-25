Talbots thrash Copdock to move closer to the title

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Copdock & Old Ipswichian (157) lost to Sudbury (158-2) by eight wickets

Sudbury put themselves back in pole position in the title race after thrashing Copdock & Old Ipswichian by eight wickets at the weekend.

Adam Mansfield’s unbeaten 89 steered the Talbots to a comfortable victory at the Copdock Oval and, after closest title rivals Swardeston and Great Witchingham both tasted defeats, has moved them 21 points clear at the top of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League table.

Sudbury won the toss and decided to field first against their hosts on Saturday, with openers Martyn Cull and Jaik Mickleburgh making a steady start before the latter was run out by Billy Moulton-Day for six runs.

Alex Oxley (two) was next to depart, run out this time by James Poulson, with Cull falling for 35 after being adjudged lbw from a Dustin Melton delivery, which left Copdock reeling on 52-3.

A 50-run partnership between Jack Beaumont and captain Tom Rash helped rebuild the home side’s innings, with their half century stand broken when Beaumont (38) was caught by Mansfield, off of a Melton (2-21) delivery.

Sudbury skipper Tom Huggins (2-38) then claimed his first victim, when Sam Webb-Snowling (16) was caught by James Poulson, before Andy Northcote (four) followed soon after when he went for lbw from Huggins’ ball.

Having looked in a good position at 102-3, Copdock saw their final seven wickets fall for just 55 more runs, as Felix Ward (0) and Harry Bailey (2) were both run out by Kenny Moulton-Day.

Rash (42) then saw his innings end when Darren Batch caught him out off of a James Poulson (1-22) delivery, before Ben Reece (1-22) bowled Hugo Douglas (1) to end Copdock’s innings on 157.

The Talbots’ reply did not all go according to plan though, as captain Huggins was caught by Webb-Snowling for a duck, which left Sudbury a wicket down and with no runs on the board.

However, Batch joined Mansfield at the crease and the pair put on a match-winning stand of 118 runs to put the visitors firmly in control.

The partnership ended when club captain Batch was caught and bowled by Beaumont for 36, but at that point Sudbury knew they still had eight wickets in hand to get the remaining 40 runs.

Ben Parker came in at number four and together with Mansfield the pair scored the runs required for victory, with Parker finishing not out on 22 from 25 deliveries.

While wicket-keeper Mansfield finished just 11 runs short of a century, with his 70-ball knock of 89, which included 10 fours and two sixes, sealing an eight-wicket win.

With their two main title rivals slipping to defeat, this triumph moves Sudbury a step closer to the title.