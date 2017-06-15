Talbots see winning start come to an end at Frinton

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Frinton on Sea (234-4)

beat Sudbury (232-8)

by six wickets

A depleted Sudbury side saw their winning start to the new season come to an end after losing at Frinton on Sea by six wickets on Saturday.

The Talbots travelled to Frinton at the weekend still riding high at the top of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League table, and looking to continue their run of seven consecutive wins.

However, the visitors had to try to do it without the services of four members of a squad which has enjoyed so much success this year.

Tom Huggins won the toss for Sudbury and decided to bat first, but progress was slow at first, with the Frinton bowlers bowling disciplined lines and the visiting batsmen matching them with equal patience.

Mervyn Westfield got the breakthrough for the hosts when he nipped one back to Keelan Waldock and trapped him on the pads for just two.

Darren Batch (19) and Huggins (38) added 53 for the second wicket before the former offered a simple return catch to Mike Comber, leaving the Talbots on 63-2.

Comber was in a menacing mood and it did not take him long to account for Huggins’ wicket, caught at second slip by Frinton captain Kyran Young.

An excellent 71-run partnership either side of the lunch break by Ben Reece and Ben Parker boosted the Sudbury score up to 147, before both batsmen fell in consecutive overs to leave the visitors five wickets down.

Solid contributions from Will Shropshire (23) and Kenny Moulton-Day (26 not out) advanced the Sudbury total to a respectable 232-8 from their allotted 64 overs.

Sudbury had the best possible start to the second innings as James Poulson clean-bowled Joe Fowler for just two.

Poulson then accounted for hard-hitting duo Michael Griggs and Westfield in very similar circumstances.

Both were undone by some brilliant swing control, with the ball coming back into them and bowling them after deflecting off their pads.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Sudbury, as Comber and Young dominated from then on.

Both batsmen were aided by some poor bowling on occasions, but that should not take away from their superb performance in adding 162 for the fourth wicket.

Comber was his usual destructive self, punishing even good balls by dispatching them over the boundary on his way to a well-deserved century.

Young was happy to play the supporting role and was eventually caught behind for 86, shortly before his side surpassed the 233 required runs.

Sudbury will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they host newly-promoted Mildenhall on Saturday (11am).