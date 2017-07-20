Talbots see lead at the top cut to eight after defeat

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (126) lost to

Vauxhall Mallards (162-7)

by 36 runs

Sudbury saw their lead at the top of the table cut to eight points after a surprise 36-run defeat at home to Vauxhall Mallards on Saturday.

Ninth-placed Mallards visited Friars Street and decided to bat first against the league leaders upon winning the toss.

James Poulson made the initial breakthrough when he trapped Ben France in front for just four.

The Talbots kept things tight in the early overs and Jonny Gallagher got his just rewards when Mitchell Todd nicked behind to make it 24-2.

Dustin Melton then removed Tyler Murphy, caught at mid-off for a patient 13, before the South African had Hudson de Lucchi (5) and Luke Caswell (0) caught behind to leave the away side on 58-5.

Darren Batch bowled six tight overs which led to the wicket of Mallards skipper Alistair Shearer, caught at mid-off by Poulson.

John Ewart and Connor Green provided some resistance for the visitors, but when Green was trapped lbw to leave Mallards on 90-7, Sudbury would have had hopes of wrapping things up quickly.

Unfortunately for them, Ewart, aided by Brett Stolworthy, embarked on a match-changing partnership that saw 72 runs accumulated off just 13 overs, setting the hosts 163 to win the game.

The Talbots lost opener Adam Mansfield to the fifth ball of the innings, as he was adjudged lbw, and things got worse for the home side when Tom Huggins played on for just three runs.

Ben Parker (18) and Batch shared a 19-run partnership before the latter was bowled for six, off the bowling of France.

Ben Reece supported Parker, but when Paul Bradshaw got one to nip away, Parker could only edge behind and was caught.

Reece followed shortly after when he was lbw off the bowling of France for 12.

Keelan Waldock (26) and Al Younger shared a partnership of 23, before Younger was bowled by Adam Todd.

Todd then accounted for the wicket of Dan Poole when he slashed to point for three.

Waldock’s resistance was eventually ended when he was yorked by Todd to leave Sudbury 90-8.

Melton tried to recreate the heroics of the previous week by launching his first two balls for six, but the reintroduction of France saw him trapped lbw, and finally Gallagher was bowled to end the match.

The Talbots finished 36 runs short of the target and gained just three points from the match.

Sudbury’s lead at the top of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League has been cut to just eight points, as nearest challengers Swardeston closed the gap with a six-wicket victory over Burwell at the weekend.