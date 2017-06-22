Talbots put first loss of the season to one side with big win

Sudbury Cricket Club’s captain has said it is great to get back to winning ways as the team extend their lead in the EAPL, but one loss was not enough to knock the team’s confidence, writes Hannah Dolman.

Darren Batch was discussing the Talbots’ first loss of the season, against Frinton on June 10, and the team’s winning response last weekend against Mildenhall.

He said: “It is unrealistic to expect to go through a whole season unbeaten, it’s a rare thing to do for a reason.

“Frinton played amazingly well last week and we were beaten. We didn’t play badly but, on the day, they played better.

“So our focus was all about our response to that.

“We are very pleased to have bounced straight back and further extend our lead.”

The Talbots are now 26 points clear at the top of the league — more than one victory ahead of second-placed Swardeston.

“Of course our confidence is growing, even after losing we weren’t too concerned,” Batch added.

“We know we have the quality and we have developed a strong team mentality, everyone chips in.

“We’ve now put the loss behind us and are moving forward, looking ahead to our game against Horsford this Saturday (11am).

“They may be at the lower end of the table but we won’t take the game lightly.

“But we do believe we have the ability to come away with the win.”