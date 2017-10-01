Talbots parade EAPL title at Essex CC

A group of Sudbury Cricket Club’s first-team players and club officials got to celebrate their historic Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League title in style this week — after Essex invited them to parade their trophy round their pitch.

The Chelmsford-based club dubbed the second day of the four-day season ending match with Yorkshire as ‘Champions Day’ after they captured the Specsavers County Championship Division One title with a game to spare.

Sudbury president Ted Clarkson said the club had unexpectedly received a very welcome late invitation to join in the celebrations at the Cloudfm Stadium on Tuesday, which provided an unforgettable experience to cap their first ever top tier title this season.

“It was an interesting request for a Suffolk club to be invited to Essex to parade the cup. We were very appreciate of that,” he said.

“It was a bit of a Mexican wave as we went round with applause from the whole crowd. It was a very exciting climax to the end of our season.”

Sudbury walked round the ground after tea with Essex’s Over-60s side and fellow league and cup winners in Chelmsford (Essex Premier League) and Wanstead.

n See next week’s Free Press for a Talbots season review