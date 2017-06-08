Talbots in seventh heaven as winning run continues

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (90-6) beat

Copdock & Old Ipswichian (89) by four wickets

Sudbury opened up a 30-point lead at the top of the table after stretching their winning start to the season to seven games on Saturday.

The Talbots entertained Suffolk neighbours Copdock & Old Ipswichian at Friars Street at the weekend, with the hosts looking to maintain their unbeaten record so far in this season’s Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League.

Sudbury skipper Tom Huggins won the toss and asked Copdcok to bat first in overcast conditions.

James Poulson made the early breakthrough when he had Jaik Mickleburgh caught at cover for just eight.

At the other end, Jonny Gallagher kept a lid on the scoring with some excellent, disciplined bowling and was rewarded when Sam Webb-Snowling nicked behind for the second wicket of the day.

Huggins (2-16) came into the attack and grabbed two quick wickets to leave Copdock at 36-4.

Opening batsman Martyn Cull remained unmoved amid the carnage, playing solidly in defence and rotating the strike wherever possible.

Tom Rash provided some support for Cull and the pair moved the score past the 50 mark for the visitors.

But the introduction of Dustin Melton saw Rash depart for 14 when one nipped back sharply and crashed into off stump.

From then on Melton stole the show, devastating the Copdock batting line-up with some fierce deliveries that the batsmen failed to cope with.

Poulson bagged the prize wicket of Cull for 47, before Melton wrapped things up having Hugo Douglas caught behind, as the visitors had limped to 89 all out, due to a fantastic all-round bowling and fielding display by the home side.

Sudbury’s innings got off to a poor start when Huggins and Adam Mansfield both departed without scoring, off the bowling of Douglas.

The Talbots’ score of 3-2 became 16-4 when both Ben Parker and Darren Batch were clean bowled and the 90-run target seemed a long way away.

James O’Brien came in and immediately shifted the pressure back onto the bowlers by punishing anything remotely off line or length.

O’Brien struck two fours and two sixes in his 28 ball knock of 30, and his innings changed the momentum of the match in the home side’s favour.

At the other end, Ben Reece (30) reigned in his usual attacking style to guide Sudbury to the brink of victory, before he was run out with just two runs required.

Poulson (18 not out) provided good support for Reece, as the Talbots passed the winning line with four wickets in hand.

A seventh win out of seven games sees Sudbury hold a 30-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Next for Sudbury is a trip to Frinton-on-Sea on Saturday (11am), a side in contrasting form, having lost their last three games, the latest of those being a four-wicket defeat away at Mildenhall last weekend.