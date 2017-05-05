Talbots continue perfect start with win at Mallards

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Vauxhall Mallards 119

lost to Sudbury 139

by 20 runs

Sudbury CC made it two wins from their opening two games of the new season after seeing off Vauxhall Mallards by 20 runs at the weekend.

After their opening day triumph over Burwell, Sudbury travelled to Halvergate to take on Vauxhall for their first away game of the 2017 campaign on Saturday.

The home side won the toss and asked Sudbury to bat first on a soft pitch, which would make run-scoring difficult throughout the day.

The Talbots got off to a poor start when they lost Adam Mansfield to the second ball of the innings, as he edged to slip from the bowling of Paul Bradshaw.

Sudbury then slipped to 17-2 when Tom Huggins was adjudged lbw, Bradshaw again the man doing the damage.

A solid 48-run partnership between Darren Batch and Ben Parker then ensued, with the latter taking the role of aggressor as he pulled and drove with authority.

Parker (26) was eventually undone by a good piece of bowling from New Zealand import Mitchell Todd, before the visitors were reduced to 85-6 by a mixture of bowling and some indifferent shots.

James Poulson entered and along with captain Batch (42) moved the score past the 100-run mark.

Batch’s stubborn resistance ended when he guided a short ball to backward point, before Poulson (26) guided tail-enders Dustin Melton (12), Jonny Gallagher (five) and Billy Moulton-Day (1no) through to the end of the innings to post a respectable 139.

Moulton-Day uprooted John Ewart’s stumps to grab the first wicket of the Vauxhall innings with the score on just nine.

The introduction of Gallagher to the attack halted a good partnership of 31 between Matt Platter and Todd, when the former nicked behind for 19.

Todd was then at fault for the run-out of Ben France for zero, as he first called through then sent back the Norfolk batsman, Melton with the excellent piece of fielding which caused the confusion.

And when Gallagher removed Todd, caught at mid-off by James O’Brien, the Talbots were firmly in the driving seat at 54-4.

Huggins then sent down 10 miserly overs which cost just 15 runs, taking the wicket of Luke Caswell in the process.

Runs were very hard to come by for the home side and wickets were falling at regular intervals, only wicket-keeper Harry Barker (33) provided any resistance.

Melton removed Brett Stolworthy and Ali Shearer to make it 108-8 with 32 still runs needed, before Poulson had Connor Green caught behind and Moulton-Day wrapped things up with the hosts needing 20 runs.

Sudbury (3rd) host Norwich (7th) on Saturday (11am).