Talbots continue perfect start with Norwich victory

Sudbury 208-9 beat

Norwich CC 163 all out

by 45 runs

Sudbury continued their winning start to the East Anglian Premier League season by dispatching Norwich at Friars Street on Saturday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first on a worn pitch, the home side were hoping the pitch would become more difficult as the match progressed.

Sudbury had only reached 10 when skipper Tom Huggins was caught behind for just a single, but a solid partnership of 56 between Adam Mansfield and Darren Batch steadied the innings.

Batch was out when he edged chasing a wide ball from 15-year-old George Bowman and was caught behind.

Ben Parker’s stay only lasted one ball as he dragged onto his stumps, again Bowman the beneficiary. Mansfield and Ben Reece put on 20 before the former was adjudged lbw for 38.

The 85-4 became 99-5 when James O’Brien was trapped in front but new recruit Dan Poole, along with Reece, put on a vital 50-run partnership which boosted the Talbots to the 150 mark before Poole was bowled by Dominic Mirner for 20.

James Poulson was the second Sudbury man to only last one ball, he too, was bowled by Mirner. Dustin Melton came in, hit a six and drilled one straight back at Norwich and Norfolk captain Ashley Watson, who clung onto the sharp chance.

At 161-8, the home side were in danger of posting a below par score but in Jonny Gallagher and Reece they had batsmen more than capable of adding the much needed runs. They added 32 in just five overs to push the total up to 193. Reece was left to complete a well deserved half century, ending on 62no and Sudbury were 208-9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Norwich’s reply got off to the worst possible start when Martin Greiller was run-out by Parker without facing a ball. New Zealand overseas Will O’Donnell and Oliver Higenbottam moved the score on to 57 without any alarms until O’Donnell ran down the wicket when Poulson came into the attack and skied a chance out to Reece at deep midwicket.

From then on wickets fell at regular intervals as the Sudbury bowlers made run scoring difficult.

Melton bowled with good pace and finished with 2-32 from seven overs. Spin duo Huggins (1) and Reece (2) grabbed three wickets between them in the middle overs, but it was Poulson who finished as the day’s star man with the ball. He took 4-36 from his 8.5 overs and bowled with excellent control throughout. Higenbottam remained steadfast at the other end while wickets tumbled and he finished on 88no from 117 balls.

n Sudbury travel to Cambridge Granta on Saturday (11am).