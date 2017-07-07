Talbots beaten at Swardeston

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Swardeston (270-8) beat Sudbury (267-8)

by two wickets

Sudbury lost their top-of-the-table clash with reigning champions Swardeston by two wickets, but did not go down without a fight at The Common on Saturday.

Hosts Swardeston won the toss and asked Sudbury to bat first and they did not have to wait long for their first wicket, Adam Mansfield being caught at first slip off just the second ball of the day.

Tom Huggins and Darren Batch kept the scoreboard ticking before the former was caught behind for nine, and it was 39-3 when Ben Parker was snaffled in the slips for just five.

A 92-run partnership then ensued as Ben Reece joined Batch, and the pair scored at a good rate before Reece skied a catch to mid-off from a leading edge to depart for a well-made 46.

Batch then found able support in Dan Poole and the pair added a valuable 62 runs to the scoreboard.

Poole fell in unfortunate circumstances when he gloved an attempted pull down the leg-side for 20 to leave Sudbury 211-6.

Batch (122 not out) completed his first century of the season, with Dustin Melton joining him and adding a quickfire 17 to finish the innings on 267-8.

Poulson struck with the first ball of the second innings when he had Peter Lambert caught behind, but Jason Reynolds and Callum Taylor then went on the attack, putting away anything off line or length with some brutal strokes.

Jonny Gallagher removed Taylor for 89 and Reece bowled Joe Gatting for just four to give Sudbury hope, before Reynolds managed to steal a quick single to complete his century.

But, in attempting to run an overthrow he was run out by James O’Brien for exactly 100.

Stephen Gray struck 56 from 44 balls before a mini collapse saw the hosts lose four wickets for just two runs.

This meant they needed two runs from the final over for victory.

After two dot balls, the third delivery ran away for four byes to give Swardeston the win by two wickets.