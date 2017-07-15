Sudbury’s Parker helps lead Suffolk to 28-run victory

Sudbury’s Ben Parker helped lead Suffolk’s Development XI to a 28-run win against their Norfolk counterparts last week.

In the team’s first game in this year’s East of England Cricket Development Competition, Parker batted at number three and put on a solid 43 before he was caught.

Jake Wakelin (81) and Alex Oxley put together an opening-wicket stand of 91, before the latter was caught out on 35 which triggered the introduction of Parker to the crease.

The Sudbury batsman hit four fours and one maximum in a 56-ball knock of 43 before being caught out.

Suffolk’s innings was halted at 1pm by the rain, but the weather cleared by 4pm and play resumed shortly after.

After a reduced innings of 36 overs, Suffolk finished on 213-5, with Jack Beaumont (13), Oliver Lovejoy (14) and Josh Frame (11) also reaching double figures to take their side past the 200-run mark.

Norfolk’s run chase got off to a strong start as they reached 99 without loss, before opener Harry Bammant was bowled for 52.

John Ewart then went for a golden duck as Suffolk started to gain some momentum, but a 51-run partnership between Matthew Bint and Luke Caswell saw Norfolk reach 150-2.

However, up stepped Wakelin to come to Suffolk’s rescue as he took four wickets to thwart their opponents at a crucial time.

Norfolk lost seven wickets for the loss of just 34 runs as they finished their 36-over allocation on 185-9, handing Suffolk the victory by 28 runs.

n Suffolk return to three-day action in the MCCA Unicorns Championship Eastern Division this weekend when they visit Norfolk on Sunday (11am).

Suffolk have won one and drawn two of their opening three games to sit top of the table.