Sudbury renew title hopes with victory against rivals

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (80-4) beat

Bury St Edmunds (79)

by six wickets

Sudbury reignited their title hopes with a comfortable six-wicket victory against rivals Bury St Edmunds at Friars Street on Saturday.

After seeing their lead at the top of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League wiped out following their defeat to Great Witchingham last weekend, the Talbots went in search of a win against their Suffolk rivals at the weekend to get their title bid back on track.

Bury were also in desperate need of a win, but at the other end of the table, as they look to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.

Sudbury captain Tom Huggins won the toss and elected to field first, and it was the former Bury skipper who did most of the damage as the visitors were bowled out for just 79 runs.

Bury openers Ben Curran and Dominic Manthorpe had made a solid start to the innings as they reached 34 without loss, but Huggins broke through their resistance.

Manthorpe (16) was caught by Kenny Moulton-Day, off the bowling of Huggins, before Jonny Gallagher dismissed Curran for 14, with the Bury opening batsman being caught out by wicket-keeper Adam Mansfield.

Gallagher (2-25) then claimed the wicket of Daron Cruickshank (10), again caught by Mansfield, and Huggins had Alistair Allchin (five) caught by James Poulson, as the visitors stuttered to 50-4.

Huggins had his third victim of the day when Bury captain Sean Park (0) was caught by Kenny Moulton-Day for a duck.

The wickets continued to tumble for Bury as Josh Cantrell (0) was run out by Dustin Melton, and Max Whittaker (0) was adjudged lbw from a Huggins delivery.

Huggins (5-22) had his five-wicket haul when Melton caught out Luke Du Plooy for a duck, before Melton (1-11) and Billy Moulton-Day (1-1) took the final two wickets to see their rivals bowled all out for 79 from 29.5 overs.

Sudbury’s run chase began slowly as opener Keelan Waldock was out for a duck, before his fellow opener Huggins was bowled out for just six runs as the hosts slipped to 20-2.

Mansfield (18) and Ben Parker (11 not out) put on 27 runs for the third wicket before the former became the second victim of Dominic Manthorpe (2-19).

Parker and Ben Reece (27) combined for 31 runs to get the Talbots to the brink of victory, with Reece run out by Park to leave Sudbury needing just two more runs for the victory.

A run each for Parker and Will Shropshire then got the league leaders over the line with six wickets to spare, and saw them move two points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of a trip to Copdock & Old Ipswichian on Saturday (11am).