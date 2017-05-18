Sudbury players to help county

Three players from Sudbury CC will be looking to help Suffolk keep alive their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of this season’s MCCA Unicorns Trophy.

Suffolk face Bedfordshire in their final 50 over Group Four fixture at Woolpit on Sunday (11am) knowing a win may see them through to the last eight on run-rate.

And Sudbury players Adam Mansfield, Ben Parker and Darren Batch will be part of the team intent on bouncing back from a heavy defeat in their last match.

An eight-wicket loss against Buckinghamshire was a bitter disappointment a fortnight ago, following on from the fine 105-run victory over Wiltshire a week earlier.

Skipper Mansfield said: “It was a tough game at Bucks.

“We lost the toss and were put in on a bowler-friendly surface, we didn’t adapt to the conditions quickly enough.

“A total of 160 was a good score considering our start.

“Ben Shepperson played a super knock, but apart from Matt Salisbury, we didn’t put the ball in the right areas and dropped a number of chances.”

Shepperson contributed 81 off only 70 balls with nine fours.

The next highest score in the Suffolk innings was just 16.

Mansfield added: “We were very disappointed after the way we played against Wiltshire.

“I’ve still been happy with the cricket we’ve played so far this season.

“However, we weren’t good enough against Bucks and deserved to lose.

“There are no excuses from us and we’re hoping to put in a better performance against Beds.

“It’s possible all five teams could finish on two wins and two losses, so it may go down to run-rate.

“All we can do is put in a good performance and what will be, will be.

“A few of us, myself included, need to take some responsibility and repay the faith that coach Andy Northcote has put in all of us.”