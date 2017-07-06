Sudbury hold the aces in title bid

Darren Batch believes if Sudbury CC replicate their first half of the season form in the second half they will finish as champions of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League, writes Alex Moss.

The Talbots lost by two wickets in last weekend’s top-of-the-table clash at reigning champions Swardeston, a loss which saw their lead at the summit cut to just eight points.

Despite seeing their closest title rivals eat away at their lead at the top, the mood around Friars Street remains upbeat ahead of a trip to Burwell this Saturday (11am).

“Tom (Huggins, first-team captain) is still very upbeat with the team,” said Batch, who notched his first century of the season with an unbeaten 122 in the Swardeston defeat.

“We’re eight points clear at the top of the table and we’ve had nine wins from 11 games.

“That’s a fantastic return and we deserve to be top. If we repeat that performance in the second half of the season then we’ll end up at the top of the pile.”

The Talbots will be without wicket-keeper Adam Mansfield (work) this weekend, while middle-order batsman James O’Brien has moved over to New Zealand.