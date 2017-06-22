Sudbury get the better of Mildenhall to extend lead

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (133-5) beat Mildenhall (127)

by five wickets

Sudbury took the spoils in their first meeting against Mildenhall in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League at the weekend.

On a very hot day at Friars Street, it was the Talbots who claimed the victory and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 26 points.

Mildenhall captain Ben Shepperson won the toss and elected to bat first, but his side were quickly in trouble as the top three visiting batsmen were dismissed by Dustin Melton with just 16 runs on the board.

Shepperson steadied the ship temporarily, but a mix up between him and Adam Trett saw the latter run out by Ben Parker.

Darren Batch picked up the prize wicket of Shepperson for 17, courtesy of an excellent catch behind the wicket from Adam Mansfield to leave the visitors on 57-5.

Only 10 more runs were added before Tom Huggins trapped Matt Allen lbw for a well-played 22.

Tino Best’s stay at the crease was short but sweet, launching his first ball for six and then attempting the same shot off Melton in the next over, but he could only sky a simple chance to Parker at point.

Jonny Gallagher picked up the eighth wicket when Kenny Moulton-Day scooped a low catch to dismiss Jack Loveday.

The ninth wicket proved the most valuable for Mildenhall as Murtaza Hussain and Ryan Clark boosted the score up to 124, before Huggins gained another lbw to dismiss the latter for 22.

Ben Reece then wrapped up the innings for 127 when Jon Allen nicked behind to Mansfield, who completed the catch.

The Sudbury innings got off to a poor start when Mansfield was trapped lbw for four, and things got worse for the home side when both Huggins and Parker fell to Best in consecutive overs to leave the Talbots rocking on 15-3.

Batch and Reece then steadied things, nullifying the threat of the West Indian paceman Best, with Mildenhall quickly turning to the spin of Hussain.

The score had moved onto 67 when Reece was adjudged lbw for 27, but it brought James O’Brien to the crease, who proceeded to give a batting masterclass in chasing the low total.

He attacked all comers and of the 61 runs required for victory, O’Brien scored all but nine of them.

Batch was out for 32 when Trett held onto a sharp chance at midwicket, but O’Brien remained until the end.

He completed his half century by launching a six down the ground to raise huge cheers from the large crowd that had gathered to watch.

League leaders Sudbury host Horsford at Friars Street on Saturday (11am).