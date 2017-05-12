Strongest man bid this weekend

Alpheton strength athlete Chris Rix will be competing in Britain’s Disabled Strongman competition on Sunday.

Rix, 31, who has cerebral palsy, took third place in Britain’s Strongest Disabled Man competition last year.

He will be competing in the seated men category on Sunday.

Chris, who works at Tesco in Sudbury and trains regularly at Zest in the town, only took up the sport last year.

The competition will take place at the Meopham Tennis and Fitness Centre in Gravesend.

It is the third year the competition has been held.