Sudbury coach Scully wants to create a home fortress

Ahead of their first home game on their return to London League One North, Sudbury rugby head coach Ben Scully wants to make Whittome Field a place opposition teams fear, writes Russell Claydon.

Sudbury host North Walsham on Saturday (3pm) looking to bounce back from their opening day disappointment, a 17-7 defeat at fellow newly-promoted side Saffron Walden.

But in his first competitive game in charge at their Great Cornard base, Scully also wants a victory to set a marker down for the rest of their home campaign.

“We want to make our home at Whittome Field a fortress and a place that other teams fear coming to,” he said.

“It will be a hard game, but it is certainly important we get a result this weekend to get that ball rolling.

“It would be great to get a win in front of the home crowd, and hopefully it will be a big crowd that can be our 16th man this season.”

Despite Saturday’s disappointing scoreline, he said he was delighted with the performance, as were the players, and they will be prepared for a physical battle when Saturday’s opponents arrive.

“North Walsham will be a tough test and I think they will be very physical and attack us around the set-piece and use their forwards,” Scully said. “We have been trying some things in training to counter that.”

Unavailability means Sudbury will be without prop Sam Conning, flanker Chris Whybrow and centre Nick Robinson.