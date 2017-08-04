Ramprakash set for Hadleigh dinner date

There will be something of the glamour of the glitterball at Hadleigh Cricket Club’s End-of-Season dinner this year.

The club has announced the guest speaker at the special event in October will be Mark Ramprakash, the former England Test batsman who won BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Ramprakash played 52 Test matches between 1991 and 2002, and during his career became one of the most prolific run-scorers in English county cricket.

He is one of only 25 players in cricket history to score 100 first-class centuries, and achieved the remarkable feat of averaging over 100 in successive seasons for Surrey.

He is widely regarded as the most talented English batsman of his generation, and is now the England cricket team’s batting coach.

‘Ramps’ danced into the nation’s hearts when he won Strictly with his partner Karen Hardy, following Darren Gough as the second cricketer to win the show and starring in many Strictly tours and TV specials since.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark Ramprakash to Hadleigh for what promises to be a fantastic evening”, said the club’s chairman David Mann. “Ramps is an England cricket legend as well as a Strictly star, so there will be something for everyone!

“This has been a very special year at Hadleigh Cricket Club, with the completion of phase one of our pavilion extension project, and this event will be a celebration of what we have achieved both on and off the pitch.”

He added: “We hope that through the success of this event we can raise vital funds for phase two of our pavilion extension project, which includes the building of a new bar, installation of a heating and cooling system, new windows and doors and perimeter paving.”

The dinner will take place on Saturday, October 14 in a specially erected heated marquee at the club’s Friars Road ground.

The evening will also include an auction, prize-giving and after-dinner dancing.

Tickets priced £50 are available, or tables of 10 can be booked at £450 each, from promoter Simon Gladwell by emailing: simon.gladwell@copdockmill.co.uk or phoning 07801 928911.

The club would also be delighted to receive offers of donations of auction prizes from local companies and individuals.