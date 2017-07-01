Poulson set to feature in Varsity encounter

Sudbury all-rounder James Poulson is aiming to have the final say against his former university in this year’s Varsity match, writes Nick Garnham.

Poulson is in line to appear for Cambridge against Oxford in the four-day fixture, starting at Fenner’s next Tuesday.

Last summer Poulson played at Lord’s in the MCC Universities Challenge Final for Oxford MCCU, who he helped to a 37-run success over Loughborough.

He had previously played his only first-class game for Oxford MCCU against Warwickshire at The Parks in April 2014.

It means he has joined a small band of cricketers to represent both Cambridge and Oxford at cricket.

The 22-year-old has appeared in both the Twenty/20 and 50-over fixtures against Oxford, winning one and losing the other.

He was on the losing side in last Friday’s 50-over match at Lord’s, which Oxford won by nine runs.

Poulson played a key role as Cambridge won the T20 match the previous week at Fenner’s by 10 runs.

He said: “I had to bowl two of the final four overs with Oxford requiring 33 to win. They needed 17 off the last over, but I held my nerve and they only got six.

“The Varsity match at Fenner’s will decide who wins the mini three-match series.

“We really wanted to win it 3-0, after they defeated us 3-0 last year.

“I played with a few of the Oxford University lads when I was there and I also know the coach.”

Poulson has just finished his year’s teacher training at Homerton College, in Cambridge, and will be taking up a post at Woodhall Primary School, in Sudbury, starting in September.