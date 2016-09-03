Sudbury’s Roper leads the way going into final round

Sudbury’s Jamie Roper leads the way in the GH Motorcycles/Husqvarna/ACU Eastern Enduro Championship going into the final round on Sunday.

The fifth and final round takes place at Butley, organised by Woodbridge Motorcycle Club, with five of the six titles up for grabs, and in the prestigious championship class there are two riders vying for the title.

Roper is nine points ahead of Jason Morland heading into this Sunday’s decider, with Morland aiming to become the first Halstead club member to win this class.

Nine points might seem like a daunting task for Morland, but as the riders’ best four scoring rounds out of five count, it will make his task easier as his current worst position is ninth, compared to Roper’s fourth.

A win for Morland with Roper third, or a second place to Morland and a fourth place to Roper will give the Halstead racer the title, but the most interesting permutation is a win for Morland and a second to Roper would see them share the title with equal points.

The expert class is between two riders, with Sudbury’s Alex Rampton (68 points) and Jake Gregory of Stowmarket (63) the front runners.

Gregory’s chances of winning the title are good if he wins on the day, with Rampton fifth the title is his, but if Rampton finishes fourth the title will be shared. If Rampton finishes third on the day, the title will be his, and he will equal Lewis Bond’s feat of winning the clubman and expert classes in successive years.

Mark Chapman of Diss has already won the expert veteran class this year, while in the clubman class it is Stowmarket club rider Dan Willis (68) who leads the way.

Sudbury duo Alex Walton (63) and Ben Ramus (49) are his closest challengers, with the latter having only scored in three of the rounds and needing to win on Sunday with Walton second and Willis fifth to win it.

However, Walton has a great chance of taking the title, but it looks odds on for a Wllis win this weekend.

The battle for the Clubman Veteran title is between Sudbury’s Jeff Turner and Peter Andrews of Woodbridge.

If Andrews finishes in the top five with Turner behind him, the class title is his, so it will be down to Turner to have a consistent ride and finish in front of Andrews to win.

If both riders slip up, then Sudbury’s Dean Curry is waiting in the wings, while elsewhere Sudbury members have the first four places in the clubman super veteran class.

Graham Mays (69) leads Nigel Ross (56), Less Rampton and Andy Mason (both 54), but the good news for Mays is that Ross and Rampton cannot catch him, but Mason can as he has only scored in three of the rounds, so all the points he scores this Sunday will count.

Mason needs a first or second, with Mays behind him, to win the title for another year. However, a third place for him would see the tie-break rule go in favour of Mays.

n The penultimate round of the ACU British Sidecar Cross Championship takes place at Wakes Colne on Sunday.