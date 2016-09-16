Sudbury Ladies ready for the challenge

Sudbury Hockey Club Ladies are looking forward to the challenge of competing in a higher league following their promotion last season.

Ahead of their East Women’s League Division One South opener at home to Canterbury II on Saturday (2pm), Sudbury are preparing for plenty of extra travelling after being put in the South league, rather than the North league, for 2016/17.

Ali Smith, the ladies club captain at Sudbury, is well aware they will need to step up a gear but is excited about being back in Division One after a three-season absence.

“Having been promoted we will need to step up a gear, particularly as we have been put in the South division,” Smith said. “Our aim for the season is for the first-team to stay in Division One.

“For the second team we want them to get promotion from the Suffolk League.

“There have been several changes in the club regarding the ladies side so this season it is going to take a while for things to settle.

“We are quite positive and have still got a strong team.

“This season is going to be harder than last season but we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Sudbury Ladies have been in this league before so the older ones know what to expect!”

Ex-Sudbury player Paul Golding has returned to the club to coach the ladies, but work commitments are expected to disrupt his availability for games and training.

The team are looking for a full-time coach to come on board for the season. For more information please call Ali Smith on 07964 937080.

n Sudbury Hockey Club Men begin their East Men’s League Division Two North campaign with a home clash against Cambridge City IV on Saturday (11am).

They will be keen to repeat last season’s fourth-place finish, which was their highest since they were relegated three seasons previously.