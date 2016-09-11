Motorcycling season draw to a close

Halstead and District Motor Cycle Club held their final motocross meeting of the season at Little Loveney Hall, Wakes Colne, last Sunday

The meeting — round six of the Maxxis British Sidecarcross Championship — was a success, despite the dusty conditions.

Sidecars opened the day’s racing with race one red-flagged due to injury to a sidecar passenger which resulted in a no-race result.

Races two and three went the way of the reigning champions, Stuart Brown with Josh Chamberlain in the sidecar, to give them the overall win on the day.

Second overall went to Jack Etheridge/Scott Graham while Nick Jarvis and Steve Kirwin took up third spot.

The championship has one round remaining, which will see riders battle it out for positions in the final standing at Sidcup’s Canada Heights, on October 2.

Supporting the sidecars were the Solo Allcomers and NGR Championship.

Overall in the Allcomers Group A went to David Williams.

James Wilkinson took top spot in Group B.

Three straight win for Timothy Clark gave him an easy overall win in the NGR Championship.

At the conclusion of the racing, a presentation was made by the new landowner of Little Loveney Hall, Tom Westerling.

This was to the first three top crews overall in the sidecars.

* Every round this year of the GH Motorcycles/Husqvarna/ACU Eastern Enduro Championship has thrown up surprises and the fifth and final round on Sunday, held at Butley by the Woodbridge Motorcycle Club, was no exception,

Halstead’s Jason Morland, in the Championship Class, was in a determined mood, although he was trailing by nine points at the start of the day in the contest this was still the best chance for him to snatch the title.

He outrode everybody in the three special tests, pushing Chris Hockey (Sudbury) into second place by 5.202 seconds and his rival for the title, Sudbury’s Jamie Roper — who broke his brake lever in the second test and fell off in his third test — into third by 6.716 seconds.

Clearly the race for the win on the day was between these three riders and went down to the wire on the fast last lap.

Roper and Hockey came in on time, so did not incur any penalty points and both riders had to wait for Morland, who started two minutes behind them.

The wait was agonising, but suddenly Morland appeared and all eyes were on him as he reached the yellow flags well before his time was up and secured the win on the day.

This was Morland’s first championship title, which will be celebrated by his club Halstead, who are celebrating their 90th year.

Roper finished second, two points in arrears in the class, with Hockey third a further 13 points behind.

Other positions on the day were: Ricky Roper (Sudbury) fourth, Tom Braddock (Lowestoft) fifth and Craig Roper (Sudbury) sixth.

Alex Rampton (Sudbury) won the Expert Class from Ed Pooley (Stowmarket) by 6.413 seconds with Ryan McDonnell (Sudbury) third, Tim Warnes fourth, Ben Grice (Lowestoft) fifth and Kevin Silvain (Sudbury) sixth.

Class title contender Jake Gregory (Stowmarket) was unable to ride due to an injury, so Rampton won the Expert title, equalling the feat of Lewis Bond by winning the Clubman and Expert titles in successive years.

Mark Chapman (Diss) won the Expert Veteran Class with ease with John Bishop (Woodbridge) second, Paul Spurgeon (Woodbridge) third and Mark Green (Sudbury) fourth.

In the Clubman Class there was a three-way fight between Dan Willis (Stowmarket), Alex Walton and Ben Ramus (both Sudbury) for the class title and on the day Walton won, Willis second while Ramus was pushed into fourth place by Kevin Palmer (Norwich).

Overall Willis has clinched the Clubman title and it has been a long time since a Stowmarket rider has won anything — the last known rider was his father Alan.

It proved to be a miserable day for Jeff Turner (Sudbury) in the Clubman Veteran Class, as he dropped his bike in all three special tests and dropped his bike on the last lap, losing two minutes, finishing eighth on the day and his rival for the title, Peter Andrews (Woodbridge), only finished third behind Kevin Gore (Norwich) and Duncan Griffin (Diss).

But it was enough to the give Andrews the class title.

The battle for the Clubman Super Veteran title was between two Sudbury riders, Graham Mays and Andy Mason, who pulled out all the stops to win on the day.

Nigel Ross of Sudbury was second and Mays third.

Mason’s win was enough to win the class title for 2016 while Mays was second.

Sudbury’s Pete McDonnell had a shattering win in the Sportsman Class.