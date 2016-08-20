Halstead rider Tombs sees title dream slip away

by Dick Law

The Halstead and District Motorcycle Club star received plenty of support as he took part in the historic Wakes Colne circuit hosting round five of the MX Nationals on Sunday.

After being well placed at the front of the field in both on his Geartec Yamaha, Tombs, who had gone into the weekend second in the championship and 36 points behind series leader Martin Barr, could only take two third places to finish third overall.

It leaves him 43 points behind the Buildbase Honda rider in the standings with only 50 points up for grabs at next month’s finale at Hawkstone Park in Shropshire.

Tombs said: “It’s been an okay day for me. “I couldn’t get a good feel for the track in qualifying and that sort of messed my day up a bit.

“I was leading the first race and seemed to lose the plot halfway through the race and dropped back a bit.

“I seemed to do the same thing in race two as well and ended up with two thirds and third overall. I now need to put that behind me and concentrate on getting ready for the Maxxis British Championship at Preston next weekend and the final round of the MX Nationals next month.”

The MX Nationals team had worked hand-in-hand with the Halstead club before the event updating the track that has seen use for the 90 years and has hosted many British championship rounds, TV scrambles and even GPs.

In the MX1 Championship, Northern Irishman Graeme Irwin, on his Buildbase Honda, clinched the title with a round still to go despite breaking his thumb the weekend before.