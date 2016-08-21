GB title sees Haigh into World shooting final

An already successful season got even better for shooter Frank Haigh after he was crowned a Great Britain champion.

Haigh, who originates from Sudbury but now lives in Baythorne End near Haverhill, returned from the Great Britain Compak Sporting (Clay Targets) Grand Prix 2016 with the Super Veterans Grand Prix title, together with a gold medal and the Super Veterans Trophy.

The competition was held at the Doveridge Shooting Ground, Derbyshire, and at the end of the challenging two days he had scored 175 out of 200 targets to claim the gold medal.

The competition was also the last qualifier for the World Compak 2016 Championship, to be shot over four days from Wednesday (August 24) at the EJ Churchill Ltd Shooting Ground, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

His success means that 68-year-old Haigh is on his way to compete in the world final and be in with a chance of adding another medal to his ever-growing collection.

At the World Championships, Haigh will be a member of the Great Britain Super Veterans Compak Team of three - together with Christopher Dennis and Dennis Webb.

Earlier this summer, Haigh won a bronze medal as part of the GB Super Veterans team that competed at the European Compak Championship in Hungary.